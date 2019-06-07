MLB recaps: Watch DeJong’s game winning homer as Cards gain on Cubs ahead of weekend series

>>Cardinals Edge Reds

(St. Louis, MO) — Paul DeJong’s two-run homer brought in the go-ahead runs in the seventh inning as the Cardinals edged the Reds 3-1 in St. Louis. Dakota Hudson allowed just one run over six and a third innings while John Gant picked up his fifth win of the season. Matt Carpenter plated the other run for the Cardinals, who have won five of their last six games. Tucker Barnhart drove in the only run for the Reds. Michael Lorenzen allowed two runs over an inning and a third for Cincinnati, which has lost four of its last six.

>>Lambert Shines In Debut As Rockies Take Down Cubs

(Chicago, IL) — Peter Lambert dazzled in his MLB debut as the Rockies took down the Cubs 3-1 in Chicago. Lambert struck out nine through seven innings while only allowing one run to pick up the win. David Dahl and Ian Desmond both drove in runs in the fourth to get Colorado on the board. Chris Iannetta added an insurance run with a sac-fly in the seventh for the Rockies, who have won 12 of their last 16. Javy Baez drove in the lone run for the Cubs. Jose Quintana gave up three runs over seven and a third innings to take the loss for Chicago, which has dropped seven of its last 11.

>>Brewers Take Down Marlins

(Milwaukee, WI) — Mike Moustakas homered twice as the Brewers took down the Marlins 5-1 in Milwaukee. Christian Yelich also went yard for the Brewers hitting his MLB leading 23rd homer. Freddy Peralta got the win after striking out nine over six innings for the Brewers, who avoided a three-game sweep. Garrett Cooper drove in the lone run for the Marlins. Caleb Smith allowed four runs over five innings and took the loss for Miami, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

>>Red Sox Hold Off Royals

(Kansas City, MO) — Mookie Betts homered as the Red Sox held off the Royals 7-5 in Kansas City. Christian Vazequez drove in two and scored on a wild pitch in the seventh. Colten Brewer got the win while Matt Barnes got the save for the Red Sox, who have won four straight. Alex Gordon, Jorge Soler and Cheslor Cuthbert went yard for the Royals. Danny Duffy allowed four runs over two and a third innings for Kansas City, which has lost 12 of its last 14.