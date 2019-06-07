BillPollockShow – Tables turned for the #STLBlues and Bruins fans can’t take it! (PODCAST)

Missourinet

Blues fans know all about calls not going their way, but your team was able to come losing a game because of a non-call.  In Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Blues got away with a tripping penalty on Tyler Bozak and David Perron ended up scoring to make it 2-0.

Bruins fans lost it.  They were throwing stuff on the ice, fighting each other in the stands…I bring you the best and worst of Game 5 on today’s podcast.