BillPollockShow – Tables turned for the #STLBlues and Bruins fans can’t take it! (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Blues fans know all about calls not going their way, but your team was able to come losing a game because of a non-call. In Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Blues got away with a tripping penalty on Tyler Bozak and David Perron ended up scoring to make it 2-0.

Bruins fans lost it. They were throwing stuff on the ice, fighting each other in the stands…I bring you the best and worst of Game 5 on today’s podcast.