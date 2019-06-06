MLB Recaps: Sale cruises past Royals, Cards washed out, Cubs get closer Kimbrel

>>Sale, Red Sox Dominate Royals

(Kansas City, MO) — Chris Sale struck out 12 and walked none in a complete-game, three-hitter as the Red Sox shut out the Royals 8-0 in Kansas City. He struck out the side in the eighth inning on nine pitches. Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley Jr, each drove in three Boston runs. Brock Holt had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run as the Red Sox won their third straight. Jakob Junis failed to make it through five innings for KC, surrendering six runs to take the loss. The Royals have dropped five straight and eight-of-nine.

>>Cardinals-Reds Postponed Due To Rain In St. Louis

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals-Reds game was postponed last night because of rain in St. Louis. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on August 31st when Cincinnati is scheduled to return to Busch Stadium to face the Cards again. The teams finish this series today. Dakota Hudson opposes Cincinnati’s Anthony DeSclafani.

>>Cubs Agree To Deal With Closer Kimbrel

(Chicago, IL) — Free-agent relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel now has a home. ESPN reports Kimbrel has agreed a three-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. Kimbrel had been holding out for a deal he felt suitable since becoming a free agent last winter. The 31-year-old right-hander recorded 42 saves for the Red Sox last season on his way to an All-Star nod and a World Series win.

>>Cubs Hold Off Rockies Behind Bote’s Seven RBI

(Chicago, IL) — David Bote went 4-for-4 with a three-run homer and a career-high seven RBI as the Cubs held off the Rockies 9-8 in Chicago. Colorado scored three in the sixth to tie the game at three, but Chicago put up five in the bottom half to take the lead for good. The Rockies answered with four more in the seventh to make it close again. Brandon Kintzler got the win. Steve Cishek gave up a run in the ninth before posting his sixth save. German Marquez took the loss. David Dahl drove in three runs and Nolan Arenado two for Colorado.

>>Marlins Swing Past Brewers

(Milwaukee, WI) — Brian Anderson hit a go-ahead grand slam in the third inning as the Marlins cruised to an 8-3 win over the Brewers in Milwaukee. Starlin Castro and Bryan Holaday drove in two runs each for Miami, which has won seven of its last nine games. Sandy Alcantara threw seven innings of one-run ball to get the win. Jimmy Nelson gave up five runs in three innings to take the loss. It was his first outing since late in the 2017 season. Yasmani Grandal homered for Milwaukee, which has been outscored 24-to-3 in its last two games.

>>Pirates Top Braves

(Pittsburgh, PA) — After a lengthy weather delay, Joe Musgrove gave the Pirates eight-plus innings as they picked up a 7-4 win over the Braves in Pittsburgh. Musgrove couldn’t quite go the distance before giving way to Felipe Vasquez for the final inning. Colin Moran homered for Pittsburgh. Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco each picked up three hits apiece for the Pirates, who snapped a three-game slide. Ronald Acuna Junior and Dansby Swanson each homered in the ninth for Atlanta. Kevin Gausman took the loss after giving up seven runs over five innings for the Braves, who drop to 33-and-28.