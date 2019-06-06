Blunt: Mexican tariffs would not help trade deal with Mexico and Canada

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, says it’s hard to imagine President Trump’s plan to put tariffs on Mexican imports will help advance the U.S. trade agreement with Mexico and Canada (USMCA).

“That the same day you lay the USMCA legislative piece down that you announce this tariff on Mexico. But, let’s hope that it works out quickly here,” says Blunt.

There are reports that Republicans have told the White House they plan to push back strongly on Mexican tariffs. Blunt defended Senate Republicans reaction to tariffs from “day one.”

“It’s so universal it doesn’t get much coverage but I don’t think there’s much new here in Republicans in the Senate concerned about tariffs and how you’re negotiating trade policy.”

The Republican says the government of Mexico can be more helpful and says the Guatemalan government has stepped up in the last 10 days.

“And signed some agreements with us about the southern border in Guatemala. We’d like to see the Mexicans more helpful there,” he says.

Blunt says the Guatemalan border is a fraction of the length of the U.S./Mexico border so it’s key to solving the immigration influx.

He also wants Congress to pass emergency funding to care for the average of 362 unaccompanied children coming from the southern border each day.

Blunt made his comments at the weekly Republican leadership press conference in D.C. Tuesday.

By Julie Harker of Brownfield Ag News

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet