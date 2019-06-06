BillPollockShow – It’s over #stlblues fans. Why I’m confident the Cup will be raised in St. Louis (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Will the signing of Craig Kimbrel work for the Cubs? It’s a high risk-high reward signing. I’ll explain why.

Because of an off-day and rain out the Cardinals get to start Mikolas, Flaherty and Wainwright again when they play the Cubs in Chicago. Which team has the advantage?

I’ll tell you why the Blues will hoist the Stanley Cup and since I know they’re going to win, we’ll talk about celebrations. Birth rates usually spike nine months after a major sporting event. I give you my top three girls and boys names that Blues fans can call their newborn. Here’s the catch…its Blues players last names.