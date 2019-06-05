St. Louis newborn sets Stanley Cup record!

Ann Marie Vancil was born at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The night before her mom, Beth Vancil, was watching Game 4 from her room on Monday. The Stanley Cup just happened to be at the hospital on Tuesday.

The NHL on NBC posted a message to Twitter with this adorable picture and the proclamation that little Ann Marie made history, “The record for the youngest baby ever in the #StanleyCup has just been set at Mercy Saint Louis, just 20 minutes old!”

I think if the Blues win the Stanley Cup, Vancil should consider adding Gloria to Ann Marie’s name.

