MLB recaps: Watch Wong’s unbelievable catch, Sox runaway late in KC, Marlins clobber Brewers

Reds Top Cardinals

(St. Louis, MO) — Luis Castillo allowed two hits and one run over six innings to pitch the Reds to a 4-1 win over the Cardinals in St. Louis. Yasiel Puig homered and Jose Peraza drove in two runs for the Reds. Raisel Iglesias logged his 12 save as Cincinnati is 4-and-4 in its last eight. Matt Carpenter homered in the first for the Redbirds’ run. Rookie Génesis Cabrera failed to make it through the fifth to absorb the loss. St. Louis saw its four-game winning streak come to an end.



Red Sox Run Over Royals’ Relievers

(Kansas City, MO) — Eduardo Nunez belted a three-run, pinch-hit homer to help the Red Sox beat the Royals 8-3 in Kansas City. J.D. Martinez had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run in the win. Eduardo Rodriguez pitched into the sixth to earn the victory. Boston has won two straight since a four-game slide. Cheslor Cuthbert homered and drove in all three KC runs. Royals relievers yielded seven runs after starter Glenn Sparkman pitched five-and-a-third innings of three-hit, one-run ball. Scott Barlow took the loss as the Royals dropped their fourth in-a-row.

Marlins Use 11-Run Fifth To Blast Brewers

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Marlins put up a franchise-record, 11-run fifth inning en route to a 16-0 demolition of the Brewers in Milwaukee. Starlin Castro, Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson all homered for Miami, which banged out 19 hits in the win. Pablo Lopez struck out seven over six innings for the win. The Fish have won three in-a-row and six of their last eight. Chase Anderson allowed four runs in four frames to take the loss. Tyler Williams was tagged for eight more in just a third of an inning. Christian Yelich had two of Milwaukee’s six hits in defeat.

Cubs End Rockies’ Eight-Game Winning Streak

(Chicago, IL) — Kyle Schwarber and Javy Baez homered as the Cubs doubled up the Rockies 6-3 at Wrigley Field. Carlos Gonzalez drove in two and scored a run against his former team. Kyle Hendricks struck out 10 over seven innings of three-run ball for the win. He also singled in a run as the Cubs won their second straight. Pedro Strop closed it out for his fifth save. Daniel Murphy homered and knocked in two for Colorado, which saw its eight-game winning streak come to an end. Jeff Hoffman was tagged for five runs in six frames to absorb the loss.

Lindor Homers Twice As Tribe Tops Twins

(Cleveland, OH) — Francisco Lindor homered twice to lead the Indians to a 5-2 victory over the Twins in Cleveland. Roberto Perez and Jake Bauers added back-to-back shots in the seventh for the Tribe. Shane Bieber struck out seven over seven innings of two-run ball for the win. Brad Hand posted his 17th save. Marwin Gonzalez and Eddie Rosario hit solo homers for Minnesota’s two runs. Devin Smeltzer surrendered five runs in six and a third innings to take the loss. The Twins had won three straight.