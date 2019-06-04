Thunderstorms, hail and flash flooding possible Tuesday evening in parts of Missouri (AUDIO)

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across much of Missouri late Tuesday afternoon and evening.

National Weather Service (NWS) Pleasant Hill meteorologist Hal Pietrycha says the storms should start near Kansas City.

“Right now we’re watching just on the state line with Kansas and Missouri that general quadrant basically right now, south of the Missouri River, or put another way, south of I-70 at the state line,” Pietrycha says.

He says damaging winds and large hail will be the main threat. He says wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour are possible.

“Biggest threats today right now appear to be large hail, by that golf ball-sized perhaps,” says Pietrycha.

He says flash flooding is also possible.

The NWS says impacted towns could include St. Joseph, Chillicothe, Columbia, Jefferson City, Sedalia, Hannibal and Rolla.

Mr. Pietrycha also tells Missourinet an isolated tornado or two are possible today.

NWS Pleasant Hill meteorologist Hal Pietrycha interview, recorded on June 4, 2019

