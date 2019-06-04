O’Reilly needed to step up and he comes through with two goals in Game 4 win for the Blues

The Stanley Cup Final is now a best-of-three. The Blues scored a pair of third-period goals to beat the Bruins 4-2 in Game Four in St. Louis. Ryan O’Reilly, who had just two assists in the first three games, scored two goals for the Blues. Vladimir Tarasenko also lit the lamp, and Brayden Schenn’s empty-netter sealed the St. Louis win.

Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo scored for Boston, which twice erased one-goal deficits.

The Blues needed a big game from O’Reilly was quiet early in this series.

I think the #stlblues need to see O’Reilly raise his game in this #StanleyCup Final

2 assists but…

only 3 shots on goal, (2nd on the team during the season)

no goals, (2nd on the team during the season)

-5 +/- for playoffs, worst on the team

less than 50% faceoff wins — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) June 3, 2019

O’Reilly, who entered with three goals in his last 21 Stanley Cup Playoff games, scored in the opening minute and then broke a tie with 9:22 remaining. O’Reilly scored 43 seconds into the game on a wraparound tucking the puck between the post on the pad of Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask. O’Reilly describes the game winner.

The series shifts back to Boston on Thursday.