Justin Smith highlights long list of in-state players up for College Hall of Fame honors

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced the names on the 2020 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, including 76 players and five coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Justin Smith, Missouri-Defensive Lineman-2000 First Team All-American who also earned Freshman All-America honors in 1998…Two-time First Team All-Big 12 selection who is Mizzou’s all-time leader in career (50) and single-season (24 in 2000) TFL…Graduated as the Tigers’ career leader in sacks (22.5), now ranking fourth all-time.

Chris Hegg, Truman State (Mo.)-Quarterback-Named First Team All-American and AFCA Division II Player of the Year in 1985…Two-time conference Offensive Player of the Year (1984-85)…Still holds eight conference records.

Terron Jackson, Missouri Southern State-Offensive Tackle-Named First Team NAIA All-American in 1972…Member of school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Tony Miles, Northwest Missouri State-All-Purpose/Wide Receiver-Two-time First Team All-American who led Bearcats to back-to-back Division II National Championships (1998-99) and four-consecutive MIAA titles…Set conference and school records for career receiving yards (3,890), receptions (235) and TDs (37).

Dwight Reed-Lincoln (Mo.) (1949-71)-Teams won three conference titles…Coached 93 All-Americans in four sports…The football stadium at Lincoln University was named for him.

Other notables:

Former Mizzou offensive coordinator Josh Heupel, Oklahoma-Quarterback-2000 consensus First Team All-American and Walter Camp Player of the Year…2000 Heisman Trophy runner-up who led the Sooners to a national title at the 2001 Orange Bowl…2000 Big 12 Player of the Year who left OU with virtually every school passing record despite only playing two seasons.

Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez, California-Tight End-1996 consensus First Team All-American and First Team All-Pac-10 selection…Holds Cal record for receptions in a bowl game (9 in 1996 Aloha Bowl)…Posted 89 receptions for 1,302 yards and eight touchdowns during career.