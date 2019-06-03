Jefferson City man dies from tornado-related injuries

According to an obituary in the Jefferson City News Tribune, 61-year-old John Howard Freeman was injured in a tornado that swept through Jefferson City and Eldon the night of May 22. Four days later, he died from his injuries. The type of injuries he experienced is unknown.

Freeman is the lone human death known connected to the EF-3 tornado. About 25 people were injured as a result of the storm that spawned winds estimated to peak at 160 miles per hour.

Freeman’s dog, Daisy, was killed in the twister.

Funeral arrangements are underway for Freeman and memorials can be made to Friends of the Jefferson City Animal Shelter, where Daisy was adopted.

A team of engineers, architects, building inspectors and others said 78 Jefferson City homes and buildings were destroyed by the funnel. Another 15 were listed as failed because of the likelihood of suddenly collapsing.

