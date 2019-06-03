Gov. Parson to Hannibal officials: we’re doing everything we can with the situation we’re in (Video-WGEM)

Gov. Parson met with local leaders in Hannibal as he toured efforts to stave off Mississippi River flooding. Mayor John Hark said the city is in good shape “thanks to city employees and citizens” who have been sandbagging during all daylight hours.

The governor also recognized the Department of Corrections inmates who have been helping across the state.

“Those men and women have been out there helping every day just like everyone else; they’ve out their backs into it,” Parson said. “Sometimes take just a second to appreciate people like that that are out there working.”

“Unfortunately, the rain’s not going to let up,” Parson said.

Missourinet’s TV and radio partner in Quincy, WGEM, covered the press conference Monday.

