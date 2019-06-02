MLB recaps: Fowler helps lead Cards past Cubs well into early Sunday. Royals now worst in baseball

CARDINALS 7, CUBS 4

Dexter Fowler and Harrison Bader hit back-to-back

homers in the eighth inning, and St. Louis outlasted Chicago in a

game that ended early Sunday after a rain delay of over three hours.

Paul Goldschmidt also hit a home run for the Cardinals (29-28), who

have won three straight for the first time since a five-game streak

in late April. It was also St. Louis’ first series win since April

30 against Washington.

RANGERS 6, ROYALS 2

Joey Gallo hit a tie-breaking home run for

the second straight game before leaving in the fifth inning due to

injury as Texas beat Kansas City.

Homer Bailey (4-6) gave up four runs on six hits and two walks in 3

2/3 innings for his fourth straight start without a victory.

The Royals have lost five of their last six games and have the

worst road record in the majors at 8-22.

BREWERS 12, PIRATES 10, 13 INNINGS

Orlando Arcia hit his second homer of the game, a

two-run drive in the 13th inning that sent Milwaukee over

Pittsburgh.

Both teams blew late leads before Arcia connected with two outs off

Alex McRae (0-1) for his first multi-homer game in the majors.

Earlier, Arcia hit a two-run homer in the second.

Starling Marte had four hits for Pittsburgh, including a three-run

homer in the eighth for a 10-8 lead.

Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 22nd

homer, tripled and drove in four runs for Milwaukee.

Mike Moustakas hit his third home run in as many games for the

Brewers before leaving in the ninth after suffering a right hand

bruise from being hit by a pitch.

TWINS 6, RAYS 2

Marwin Gonzalez and Byron Buxton

homered and drove in two runs each as Minnesota beat Tampa Bay.

The Twins, who lead the majors with 108 homers, failed to go deep

while splitting the first two games of the series at Tropicana

Field.

Former Mizzou pitcher Kyle Gibson (6-2) allowed one unearned run and six hits over five

innings for Minnesota.

INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 2

Carlos Santana and Leonys Martin homered and

Cleveland ended Chicago’s

five-game streak.

The Indians climbed back to .500 and prevented the White Sox from

reaching the break-even mark for the first time since April 5.