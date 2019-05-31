Northwest Missouri suspect dies after reportedly shooting two motorists and firing at trooper

(News director Brent Martin at Missourinet St. Joseph affiliate KFEQ contributed to this story)

A man suspected of firing shots into two cars and then exchanging gunfire with a trooper has been killed in northwest Missouri, after his vehicle overturned Friday morning on I-35 near Cameron.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) is investigating.

Patrol Troop H Sergeant Jacob Angle tells Missourinet St. Joseph affiliate KFEQ Radio (AM 680) that troopers received a report of shots fired on I-35 at about 7 this morning.

Angle says occupants of two other vehicles suffered non life-threatening injuries, after being shot by the suspect during the pursuit.

“One of our troopers saw the suspect vehicle, which was described as a small red passenger car northbound on Interstate 35 about the 56, 57 mile marker,” Angle tells KFEQ. “Our trooper attempted to stop that vehicle, at which time the vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated.”

Angle says the pursuit continued on northbound I-35 and that the suspect fired shots at the trooper, who returned fire. KFEQ reports the pursuit continued on heavily-traveled I-35 until the suspect lost control of his vehicle, ran off the road and overturned.

Troopers found him dead, pinned underneath the vehicle. The Daviess County Coroner pronounced the suspect dead, at the scene.

Sergeant Angle tells Missourinet the incident remains under investigation. He says the Patrol has not released the suspect’s name, adding that next of kin have not been notified yet.

An autopsy will be performed, to determine cause of death.

The DDCC’s investigation continues, and Sergeant Angle says northwest Missouri’s Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the motorist shootings along I-35.

The troopers involved in the pursuit were uninjured.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet