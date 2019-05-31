Levee breached in southern Howard County

A levee in the southern part of the county breached late Friday morning. Even more road closures and property damage were expected in the Boonville, New Franklin, and Rocheport area.

Hundreds of roads are closed in the state, and it may stay that way for a while. See MoDot’s latest list here. Spur 240 was one of the newer closures as of Friday morning, between Highway 40 and Route BB in Rocheport. Evacuations continue in parts of towns like New Franklin and Brunswick.

Sandbagging efforts continue in Missouri River towns like Rocheport and Hartsburg to fight back the flood.

