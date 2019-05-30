WATCH: Reaction inside Enterprise Center after Blues get first Stanley Cup win in OT

>>Blues Beat Bruins In OT To Even Stanley Cup Final

(Boston, MA) — The Blues are celebrating their first ever win in the Stanley Cup Final. Carl Gunnarsson scored 3:51 into overtime to give St. Louis a 3-2 victory over the Bruins in Game Two in Boston. The Blues had been 0-and-13 all-time in Stanley Cup Final games. Robert Bortuzzo and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the first period for St. Louis, which erased a pair of one-goal deficits to knot the best-of-seven series at one.

Gunnarson had a great opportunity to give the Blues the lead in the third period, but hit the post. Gunnarsson was thinking about his shot when he ran into Blues coach Craig Berube in the restroom during the intermission before the start of overtime.

“I just told him I needed one more,” Gunnarsson said.

Gunnarson confirmed where the conversation took place.

Watch the game-winner:

The series now shifts to St. Louis for Game Three on Saturday.