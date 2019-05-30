MLB recaps: Cardinals and Royals use long ball to secure road wins

CARDINALS 5, PHILLIES 3

Dakota Hudson tossed six effective innings,

Jedd Gyorko hit a two-run homer and St. Louis beat Philadelphia.

Marcell Ozuna, Matt Wieters and Matt Carpenter also went deep for

the Cardinals, who avoided their first sweep against Philadelphia

since 2006.

Hudson (4-3) allowed four hits and one run in his fourth straight

quality start. Jordan Hicks got the last three outs for his 11th

save in 12 tries after three relievers worked two innings.

Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff (2-3) gave up four runs and eight

hits in 6 1/3 innings. Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins had RBI hits

and Cesar Hernandez added an RBI fielder’s choice grounder for

Philadelphia.

ROYALS 4, RANGERS 2

Jorge Soler and Adalberto Mondesi homered

and Jakob Junis allowed two runs in six innings as Kansas City

snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Texas.

Junis (4-5) allowed four hits, including homers by Shin-Soo Choo

and Nomar Mazara, and two walks for his first win since May 1. The

victory follows three losses and a no-decision.

Ian Kennedy worked a perfect ninth inning for his third save, and

the first for Kansas City since May 1.

The Royals improved to 8-20 away from Kauffman Stadium, but still

have the worst road record in the majors.

Mike Minor (5-4) allowed three runs on seven hits in five-plus

innings.

BREWERS 11, PIRATES 5

Mike Moustakas had two homers among his four hits

and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

Yasmani Grandal also homered and had four hits to help the Brewers

win for the third time in four games.

Moustakas hit a two-run shot in the first inning, and his solo shot

in the third extended Milwaukee’s lead to 4-1.

Grandal followed Moustokas’ second homer with a solo shot to back

Chase Anderson (3-0), who gave up two runs and six hits with five

strikeouts in five innings.

Colin Moran homered in the fourth for Pittsburgh. Josh Bell pushed

his hitting streak to 10 games.

Joe Musgrove (3-6) allowed five runs and 11 hits in six innings.

WHITE SOX 10, INDIANS 4

Yonder Alonso and Jose Abreu each hit a two-run

homer, and Chicago beat Cleveland for its season-high fourth

straight victory.

Alonso also doubled and scored against his former team, helping

Chicago move within one game of Cleveland for second place in the

AL Central. Eloy Jimenez had three hits and two RBIs, and Manny

Banuelos (3-4) pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball for his

first win in a month.

Carlos Carrasco (4-6) matched a season high by allowing six runs

and 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings of his third consecutive loss.

Jordan Luplow went deep for Cleveland, and Carlos Santana drove in

two runs in the opener of a four-game series.