Missouri Governor Parson urges Corps to give states a seat at the table

(This story is written by news director Brent Martin at Missourinet St. Joseph affiliate KFEQ Radio)

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- Missouri’s governor toured flood-damaged northwest Missouri Wednesday evening, after meeting earlier in the day with three fellow governors and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Council Bluffs.

Governor Mike Parson says Missouri is battling Mother Nature as the state fights flooding from border to border. He tells Missourinet St. Joseph affiliate KFEQ Radio (AM 680) there is virtually no part of the state that hasn’t been impacted by flooding.

“You know it’s just unfortunate right now, it just seems like we can’t get a break with the rain. No matter where we’re at, it’s just a problem and right now, we’re just trying to hold our own here in Missouri. We’re just fighting everyday to try to make sure these levees stay in place and trying to sandbag all over the state right now,” Parson says.

Parson tells KFEQ that he and fellow governors from Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska met with the Corps about the current situation. He says all four expressed their concerns about additional releases from Gavins Point Dam, and are calling for greater input from the states on how the Corps manages the river.

Parson says the governors are urging the Corps to give states a seat at the table. He says states must have a significant say in Missouri River management.

Governor Parson surveyed the Buchanan County flooding with State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, and State Rep. Sheila Solon, R-St. Joseph. Senator Luetkemeyer, who represents Buchanan and Platte Counties, says farms, homes and businesses throughout low-lying areas of his district have been inundated with rising flood waters.

Luetkemeyer notes flooding has been a “persistent problem” along the Missouri River since March. U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt told reporters this week in Jefferson City that northwest Missouri’s Craig has already flooded three times this year.

