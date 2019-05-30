BREAKING: West Quincy under mandatory evacuation order; urgent need for sandbaggers in Canton (AUDIO)

A state lawmaker who represents northeast Missouri says West Quincy is under a mandatory evacuation tonight, following a levee breach along the Durgens Creek.

This video is courtesy of Roger Sutter. It shows the Union levee breach near La Grange in NE MO. Hannibal State Rep. Louis Griggs is asking for help with sandbagging in the area. #moleg #mogov pic.twitter.com/XSooPcUsFB — Missourinet (@Missourinet) May 31, 2019

State Rep. Louis Riggs, R-Hannibal, tells Missourinet a levee from the Union Levee District near LaGrange has failed, along with some other levees in both Lewis and Marion Counties.

Riggs says the Quincy Memorial Bridge is still closed tonight, but the Quincy Bayview Bridge has opened back up to Missouri traffic.

Representative Riggs also tells Missourinet there is an urgent need for sandbaggers to fortify the Canton levee, which is on the Mississippi River.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says the Mississippi River in Canton is cresting today at about 26.8 feet, and that the Mississippi at Hannibal is expected to crest Friday at 30.7 feet.

Riggs says sandbagging in Hannibal has topped off the flood wall, and that townspeople are waiting for tomorrow’s crest.

Riggs says he’s praying hard, and praying for those who have losses from the Lewis and Marion County levee failures.

He says the next 36 hours or so are critical, adding that Mother Nature needs to cooperate.

Missourinet Quincy affiliate WGEM reports the mandatory evacuation order was issued at about 6:30 this evening.

Fabius River Drainage District President Roger Sutter is quoted by WGEM as saying the river is eating away at the levee there.

Riggs says the Durgens Creek breach has eaten away at the Fabius levee.

Click here to listen to Brian Hauswirth’s full interview with State Rep. Louis Riggs, R-Hannibal, which was recorded on May 30, 2019:

