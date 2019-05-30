Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Blues Oskar Sundqvist is suspended for Game 3. Backes critical of the hit

Blues Oskar Sundqvist is suspended for Game 3. Backes critical of the hit

By

Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist has been suspended for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final for delivering an elbow to the head of Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Thursday after a hearing with Sundqvist, who was assessed only a two-minute minor penalty for boarding for the hit that knocked Grzelcyk out of the game and possibly longer.

Sundqvist and Grzelcyk are each out for Game 3 Saturday. Grzelcyk didn’t travel with the Bruins, and coach Bruce Cassidy said the 25-year-old was in concussion protocol and considered day-to-day.

Former Blues captain David Backes didn’t hold back in his criticism.

”It’s from behind, elevated, into his head, into the glass,” Backes said. ”If that’s a two-minute penalty, I think there’s going to be a shortage of defensemen in this series by the end of it. That’s in somebody else’s hands. That’s something I think if I’m making that hit, I’m probably watching from the bleachers for a few.”