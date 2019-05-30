BillPollockShow – #STLBlues react 1st #StanleyCup win, Beanballs and an elephant on the loose in KC, (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

The Blues react to Gunnarson’s OT goal. Tarasenko keeps scoring the Blues keep shutting down opponent’s top players. The best hot takes from Game 2

Even the White Sox manager didn’t think the Royals were throwing at Sox SS Tim Anderson. I look into that play a little more.

I think Mike Shildt is feeling the heat in St. Louis after the Cards drop to 7-18 in May.

How do you get an elephant back in his barn? One piece at a time. It took a lot of fruit and hay but the KC Zoo did it!