Summer Water Safety

Hanging out by the water is inexpensive fun for you and your family. It can keep you cool, but a day by the water is full of potentially deadly dangers.

A. J. Hendershot, Agent with the Conservation department, said while you try to get relief from the heat, make sure you have your priorities straight, safety comes first.

“For example when I take little ones fishing, I’m all about them fishing,” he said. “I’m not doing that myself. So if I’m swimming with children, I want to make sure that’s my number one priority. It’s not about me having fun, it’s about them having fun and making sure that they’re safe.” Hendershot said many kids think they’re invincible and it’s important to go over safety rules before leaving the house. Items to include on the list:

watch for snakes and things that could trip you

don’t assume a place you know well is safe

keep an eye on your kids, even if there is a lifeguard on duty

never swim alone

use chigger and bug spray with sunscreen

For more tips, go to: American Red Cross

Safety.com has created a guide to help keep families safe from common dangers associated with pools:

Pool Safety Tips

And other bodies of water:

Kids Water Safety