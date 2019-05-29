More than 300 roads closed in flooding across Missouri (Links to maps)

“Every region of our state is affected by flooding,” says Becky Allmeroth, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Chief Safety and Operations Officer.

And conditions are changing rapidly.

There are currently more than 300 roads in Missouri that are closed due to flooding, including:

Interstate 29 at the Missouri/Iowa border due to flooding in Iowa

U.S. Route 54 at Louisiana

U.S. Route 36 west of Bevier at the Chariton River in Macon County

I-29 traffic is being rerouted at U.S. Route 71 (mile marker 57). Motorists should expect delays and should choose a different route at their earliest possible turn-off point. I-29 detour information is as follows: Kansas City area thru traffic – use I-35 to Iowa. St. Joseph area thru traffic – use U.S. Route 71 north

Local traffic is able to utilize I-29 to reach their homes and businesses by either going north on U.S. Route 71 and west on U.S. Route 59 or northbound I-229 to northbound I-29.

Local traffic is able to utilize I-29 to reach their homes and businesses by either going north on U.S. Route 71 and west on U.S. Route 59 or northbound I-229 to northbound I-29. Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner train service has also been suspended until further notice.

Link to the Traveler Information Map

Link to the Current Flood Information list