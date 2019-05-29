MLB recaps: Three-run first not enough for Cards. Losing all around for the Royals

>>Phillies Edge Cardinals

(Philadelphia, PA) — César Hernández belted a two-run homer in the fourth inning and the Phillies held on for a 4-3 win over the Cardinals in Philadelphia. Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna homered in the first for St. Louis, which dropped to 26-and-27. Adam Wainwright struck out 10, but took the loss after allowing four runs in six innings. The series continues tonight with lefty Génesis Cabrera making his MLB debut for the Cards. The Phillies oppose with Aaron Nola.

>>White Sox Walk Off Royals In Completion Of Suspended Game

(Chicago, IL) — Yolmer Sanchez’s ninth-inning, RBI single lifted the White Sox to a 2-1 walk-off win over the Royals in Chicago. It was the completion of Monday’s suspended game that was stopped for good in the bottom of the fifth tied at one. Sanchez also singled in Chicago’s first run in the fifth. Alex Colomé worked a flawless ninth to pick up the win. Kevin McCarthy gave up the game-winning hit, but the loss went to Jake Diekman. Hunter Dozier singled in the Royals’ lone run in the fourth.

>>Royals Fall To White Sox

(Chicago, IL) — Alex Gordon belted a three-run homer in the first inning, but the Royals’ offense disappeared after that in a 4-3 loss to the White Sox in Chicago. The Royals managed only a Cam Gallagher single after the first as White Sox starter Lucas Giolito struck out 10 in eight innings. Brad Keller took the loss. The Royals also lost the completion of the suspended game 2-1 with the Pale Hose scoring the winning run in the ninth. KC has dropped five of six to fall to 18-and-36. Only Baltimore at 17-and-38 has a worst record.

>>Twins Top Brewers With Five-Run Seventh

(Minneapolis, MN) — Max Kepler’s two-run double broke a scoreless tie and ignited a five-run seventh inning as the Twins topped the Brewers 5-3 in Minnesota. Eddie Rosario capped the big inning with a two-run homer for the Twins, who have won 12 of their last 14 games. Matt Magill picked up his first win and Ryne Harper his first career save.

>>Astros Outslug Cubs

(Houston, TX) — Alex Bregman homered twice as the Astros outslugged the Cubs 9-6 in Houston. Chicago smacked five home runs, including two by David Bote. Jon Lester dropped to 3-and-4 after surrendering seven runs on eight hits in five-and-two-thirds innings. The Cubs have dropped five of their last six. The series wraps up tonight with Kyle Hendricks opposing Houston’s Wade Miley.

>>Reds’ Dietrich Homers Three More Times Against Pirates

(Cincinnati, OH) — What’s not for Pirates fans to like about new Reds utility man Derek Dietrich? Sure, he has to draw on his mustache, wears Deion Sanders-level bling, and watches his home runs like he’s Reggie Jackson. Well, Dietrich gave fans three more reasons to boo him on his next trip to Pittsburgh Tuesday night, depositing three balls into the right-field stands at Great American Ball Park on the way to a 10-6 Cincinnati win. That brings Dietrich’s season total to seven homers off Buccos pitching in just 22 at-bats. Kevin Newman hit his first career home run, an eighth-inning grand slam, to make it respectable for the Pirates, who have lost seven of nine.

>>Indians Rally Past Red Sox In Ninth

(Boston, MA) — The Indians scored five times in the ninth inning to rally past the Red Sox 7-5 in Boston. Greg Allen’s two-run homer tied it at five and Jordan Luplow’s two-run double put the Tribe ahead. Roberto Perez also homered for Cleveland. Nick Wittgren got the win.