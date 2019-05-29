Gov. Parson press conference on Planned Parenthood lawsuit, license deadline is Friday (VIDEOS)

Gov. Mike Parson says the state is not treating Planned Parenthood in St. Louis differently than any other health care facility. He says health violations and deficiences were cited by DHSS months ago.

According to DHSS, “These concerns are not limited to, but include: 1) violations of Missouri law; 2) violations of applicable Missouri regulations; 3) standard care for patient safety as evidenced by, but not limited to, at least one incident in which patient safety was gravely compromised; 4) failed surgical abortions in which patients remained pregnant; 5) concerns about quality control and communication with a contracted pathology lab; and 6) failure to obtain informed consent.”

Parson took questions from the press: