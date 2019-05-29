Blues look to rebound in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final. Game 1 a TV ratings monster in St. Louis

>>Blues At Bruins Tonight For Game Two Of Stanley Cup Final

The Blues will try to rebound against the Bruins tonight in Game Two of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston. St. Louis dropped Game One 4-2 after leading 2-0 early in the second period. The Blues are confident they can overcome Monday’s loss since they lost Game One in the Western Conference finals in San Jose and rallied back to win the series in six games.

>>Blues Set Local TV Ratings Record

The Blues are generating a big local audience. Nielsen reports 29-percent of homes in the St. Louis market tuned in to see NBC’s telecast of the Blues’ Game One on Monday night. That is the best rating on record in the market for an NHL telecast. The previous high of 28.3 came for Game Seven of a first-round series against Detroit in 1991.