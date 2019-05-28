MLB recaps: Royals-White Sox suspended, Brewers edge Twins. Cardinals set for Philly series

>>Royals, White Sox Game Suspended

(Chicago, IL) — The White Sox and Royals will play one-and-a-half games today in Chicago. Their Memorial Day game was suspended after more than three-hours of rain delays with the scored knotted at one with two out in the bottom of the fourth. They will pick up where they left off for the first game and approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion they will start the second game. Hunter Dozier’s RBI single gave KC a 1-0 lead in the fourth before Yolmer Sanchez tied it for the White Sox with a run-scoring single in the fifth before the game was stopped for good. Brad Keller will start the nine-inning today for KC.

>>Cardinals At Phillies Tonight

(Philadelphia, PA) — The Cardinals open a three-game series tonight against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Adam Wainwright opposes Philadelphia’s Nick Pivetta. St. Louis is .500 on the season at 26-and-26, four games behind the first-place Cubs in the NL Central.

>>Red Sox Hammer Indians

(Boston, MA) — J.D. Martinez homered twice as the Red Sox hammered the Indians 12-5 in Boston. His first homer came when Cleveland outfielder Oscar Mercado deflected his fly ball off the wall over the fence. Sandy Leon crushed a three-run shot and Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in a pair of runs for the Sox. Rick Porcello pitched into the seventh for the win. Mercado tallied two hits, two stolen bases and scored three runs for the Tribe, which led 3-0 early. Jefry Rodriguez got chased in the fifth and took the loss. Cleveland has lost seven-of-eight.

>>Astros Hold Off Cubs

(Houston, TX) — Gerrit Cole struck out a dozen in six innings and the Astros survived a shaky ninth to beat the Cubs 6-5 in Houston. Yuli Gurriel had three hits, an RBI and scored a run for Houston, which has won three-of-four. Roberto Osuna gave up two solo homers in the ninth, but struck out Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez to end the game and collect his 14th save. Anthony Rizzo, Albert Almora Jr. and Addison Russell homered for Chicago. Cole Hamels suffered his first loss of the season, yielding six runs in four frames. The Cubs have lost four-of-five.

>>Arcia Lifts Brewers Over Twins

(Minneapolis, MN) — Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the Brewers to a 5-4 win over the Twins in Minneapolis. Arcia also had an RBI double in the third to kick off the scoring for Milwaukee, which overcame a 4-0 deficit. Corbin Burnes earned the win and Josh Hader went two innings for his 13th save. Byron Buxton hit a three-run homer in a four-run second for Minnesota. Taylor Rodgers gave up the homer to Arcia and took the loss. That snapped the Twins’ six-game winning streak.

>>Reds’ Big First Inning Leads To Doubleheader Split With Bucs

(Cincinnati, OH) — Jose Iglesias hit a grand slam in a six-run first inning as the Reds beat the Pirates 8-1 to split a day-night doubleheader in Cincinnati. Derek Dietrick and Yasiel hit back-to-back shots in the seventh for the Reds. Sonny Gray struck out seven over six innings of one-run ball for his second win. Mitch Keller took the loss in his big league debut. Bryan Reynolds broke a 4-all tie with a two-run triple in the eighth as Pittsburgh won the opener 8-5. Starling Marte and Josh Bell homered for the Bucs. David Hernandez took the loss for Cincinnati.