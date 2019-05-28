Mizzou Baseball steps up by helping in tornado relief

For the seventh straight season, Mizzou baseball missed out on NCAA regionals. They just missed the cut despite having an RPI of 31 and a 34-22-1 record. However, the Tigers dropped five in a row to end the season, including a sweep at home against Florida and a first-round exit in their first SEC Tournament game, a 2-1 loss to Ole Miss. In the end, that didn’t look good and with ten SEC teams selected to play, there was no room for error in the toughest conference in baseball.

However, life is more than just baseball. Just three days after losing their last game, Steve Bieser and his players came to Jefferson City to help clean up and remove debris from the tornado. They helped at the Special Olympic complex which suffered significant damage.

The team posted a photo gallery.