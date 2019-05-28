Lincoln University women’s track and field repeats as National Champions

For the second-straight year, the Blue Tigers are national champions. The Lincoln women’s outdoor track & field team scored 64 points and won five events to win the 2019 NCAA Division II Championship on Saturday (May 25). It’s the second outdoor title in two years for the Blue Tigers, who also won the 2018 NCAA Division II Championship. It’s also the ninth NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championship in the history of the Lincoln women’s track & field program, and the 14th total national title won by the program under head coach Victor Thomas.

For the men’s team standings, Lincoln finished in seventh place. Fort Hays State’s Brett Meyer claimed the national championship in the 1,500-meter run. The MIAA had six events where it placed at least one male student-athlete in the top three.

Missouri All-Americans

Long Jump – Tamia Rayford, Southwest Baptist – 4th place, 6.11 meters; Claire Luallen, Missouri Southern – 7th place, 6.05 meters; Meleah Ridenour, Southwest Baptist – 8th place, 6.04 meters

Discus – Desirea Buerge, Missouri Southern – 4th place, 53.38 meters

Javelin – Morgan Ash, Missouri Southern – 1st place, 51.41 meters;

Shot Put – Desirea Buerge, Missouri Southern – 2nd place, 16.38 meters; Payton Roberts, Missouri Southern

Pole Vault – Emily Presley, Missouri Southern – 2nd place, 3.98 meters; Alexis Menghini – 6th place, 3.88 meters

4×100 Meter Relay, Lincoln – 1st place, 45.33;

100 Meter Hurdles – Erin Hodge, Lindenwood – 4th place, 13.47; Morgan Smith, Missouri Southern – 8th place, 13.98

400 Meters – Kissi-Ann Brown, Lincoln – 1st place, 53.63; Renea Ambersley, Lincoln – 2nd place, 54.60; Christine Moss, Lincoln – 7th place, 57.64

100 Meters – Rene Medley, Lincoln – 1st place, 11.20; Ariel Jackson, Lindenwood – 4th place, 11.45

400 Meter Hurdles – Jordan Hammond, Northwest Missouri – 5th place, 1:01.24; Kissi-Ann Brown, Lincoln – 6th place, 1:01.35

200 Meters – Rene Medley, Lincoln – 1st place, 23.30; Ariel Jackson, Lindenwood – 2nd place, 23.41; Christine Moss, Lincoln – 8th place, 25.02

4×400 Meter Relay – Lincon – 1st place, 3:37.03

MIAA Men’s All-Americans

Pole Vault – Vincent Hobbie, Central Missouri

Hammer Throw – Travis Petersen, Missouri Southern – 4th place, 62.93 meters;

Long Jump – Ryan Brown, Lincoln – 3rd place, 7.96 meters; Kizan David, Lincoln – 5th place, 7.79 meters; Josh Norville, Missouri Southern – 8th place, 7.71 meters

Triple Jump – Kizan David, Lincoln – 3rd place, 15.83 meters

Javelin – Rjheim Carby, Missouri Southern -7th place, 64.93 meters

Shot Put – Rajindra Campbell, Missouri Southern – 5th place, 18.43 meters;

High Jump – Kevin Schultz, Northwest Missouri – 2nd place, 2.20 meters;

100 Meters – Javan Gray, Lincoln – 6th place, 10.48

4×400 Meter Relay – Lincoln – 4th place, 3:09.47;