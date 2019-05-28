Central Missouri sweeps their way to D-II World Series

Central Missouri Baseball swept Augustana in a two-of-three series to punch their ticket to the 2019 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship. After winning 6-4 yesterday, the Mules again got another fine pitching performance on their way to a 5-2 win in game two. This was the Mules 18th NCAA Regional Championships, and their first since 2016. The Mules will head to Cary, N.C. for the NCAA Division II Championship June 1-8. The schedule and their opponent in the eight-team field is TBD.

The Mules improved to 7-0 in games Luke Lucas has started for UCM. He went 4.1 innings allowing both runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out three and walking just one. Donovan Ditto’s RBI single in the first made it 1-0 Mules. Erik Webb made it a 2-0 game keeping a 3-2 fastball just inside the left field foul pole for a solo home run in the third. A big sixth inning, put UCM on top for good. Josh Schumacher picked up his third hit of the game and Cole Taylor went opposite field for a double off the fence that scored Schumacher all the way from first to gives the Mules the lead back. A bunt single from Donovan Ditto put runners on the corners, and Taylor crossed the plate on a wild pitch for the Mules’ fourth run. Micah Evans made it a three-run sixth driving in a run on a ground ball.