Missouri ag chief with Trump at reveal of trade relief package

Missouri Agriculture Director Chris Chinn stood by President Trump with other ag leaders at the White House last Thursday when he announced $16 billion in more trade aid for farmers. Chinn says she’s satisfied with the package.

“From everything I heard, I think it’s going to be a lot more inclusive for many commodities,” Chinn tells Brownfield Ag News. “It’s going to be based off of your county numbers and what was raised in your county. So I think it’s going to level that playing field.”

Chinn says she raised the concern about the many farmers, including those in Missouri, who likely won’t be able to plant a crop this year.

“With the passing (in the Senate) of the disaster aid package there were some thoughts that maybe if you do take that prevented plant that you’re going to be able to receive some aid from that disaster aid package as well,” Chinn says.

She says Trump shared his concerns about the flooding in Missouri and the tornadoes in Eldon and Jefferson City Wednesday night.

“When I was talking with the president, he expressed to me that he’s been watching everything that’s happening in Missouri and that he was praying for our citizens and he knew that we were tough and we would rebound just fine.”

Chinn says Trump understands that agriculture is a long game and the ongoing trade battle with China is worth fighting.

