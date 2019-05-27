Governor Parson activates National Guard in storm recovery and preparation

From the Governor’s Office

Governor Mike Parson today activated the Missouri National Guard as the state continues to respond to damage from flooding, tornadoes, and severe storms — while still under the threat of additional flooding and severe storms this week.

Governor Parson said in a press release, “Missouri has been battling historic flooding since March, which is depleting local resources, and now flooding conditions in many parts of the state are only getting worse. In addition, communities from Carl Junction to Jefferson City are facing the challenge of recovering from tornadoes and severe storms, further challenging civilian resources. The Guard has demonstrated its capabilities in response to natural disasters across Missouri, and I know they’ll make a difference at this critical time.”

Guard units will be deployed to support Chariton County, by sandbagging to reinforce a stressed levee near Brunswick. The Guard will also be staging and utilizing high-water vehicles to support flood response operations in Jefferson City.

Governor Parson says additional severe storms are possible for parts of Missouri on Memorial Day, and there is an elevated risk of potentially damaging severe storms for much of the state on Tuesday, May 28.