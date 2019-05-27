Cardinals and Royals each give up three run ninth inning leads but KC gets a win

Whit Merrifield’s RBI 10th inning single scored Billy Hamilton as the Royals walked off the Yankees 8-7 in Kansas City.

Hunter Dozier had four hits, including a home run, in the win. Ryan O’Hearn, Jorge Soler and Martin Maldonado also homered for Kansas City, which led 7-1 after five innings.

KC snapped a three-game slide.

Aaron Hicks hit a two-run single in the Yankees’ three-run ninth to tie it.

Brian McCann drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning to lift the Braves to a 4-3 victory over the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Ozzie Albies hit an RBI single in the ninth for Atlanta to send the game into extra innings. Atlanta trailed 3-0 going into the final inning.

Jack Flaherty gave up three hits and struck out seven over six scoreless innings for St. Louis in the loss.

Kolten Wong reached on a two-base error by Austin Riley in the first to put the Cardinals on the board.

St. Louis has lost four of six and has not won back-to-back games since May 1.