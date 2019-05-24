Special Olympics Missouri cancels state summer games

Special Olympics Missouri has canceled next week’s state summer games. Board Chairman Gary Wilbers says tornado damage to the brand new training campus in Jefferson City has led to the tough decision.

Wednesday night’s twister ripped off a big chunk of the headquarters’ roof and football field and many windows were blown out.

The organization spent years raising money to build the new state-of-art center. The multi-million dollar campus opened last November. The organization is seeking donations to rebuild.

In a video, Wilbers shows the damage to the location.

