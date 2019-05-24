Severe storms possible this evening in Kansas City and northwest Missouri (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill says severe storms are possible again Friday afternoon into tonight across parts of western and northern Missouri.

NWS meteorologist Jimmy Barham says the storm will be coming in from Wichita and is expected to impact the Kansas City metro at around 5 p.m.

“The main threat is going to be over western Missouri, basically I-35 and west. A little bit to the east late at night,” Barham says.

The NWS says impacted towns are expected to include Kansas City, St. Joseph, Cameron, and Bethany.

Barham says residents in the Kansas City metro and near the I-35 corridor could see wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour and one inch hail. He tells Missourinet flash flooding is also a concern, noting Kansas City has already received 8.9 inches of rain for the month.

“The average to this day in May is 3.89 (inches), so we’re already well above where we should be this time of the month,” says Barham.

He also says western and west-central Missouri could see severe thunderstorms.

“If you’re Butler to (west central Missouri’s) Sedalia, you still have a chance of isolated severe storms as well,” Barham says.

The National Weather Service is also urging anyone camping this weekend to avoid doing so near creeks and streams, and to head to higher ground when warnings are issued. The NWS also urges you to have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Click here to listen to Brian Hauswirth’s full interview with National Weather Service Pleasant Hill meteorologist Jimmy Barham, which was recorded on May 24, 2019:

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet