BillPollockShow – Hot takes from @Chiefs @StLouisBlues @Cardinals @Royals and Sophie and Napheesa @WNBA (PODCAST)

OK, let’s try to get back to some normalcy after tornado after tornado rumbled through different parts of Missouri. I wasn’t in the mood to talk sports yesterday, but let’s get amped up for a big weekend here in Missouri.

On today’s podcast you’ll hear from Patrick Mahomes, the St. Louis Blues who get ready for the Stanley Cup, plus the Cardinals are not ready to make knee jerk reactions and nobody is ready to panic in their clubhouse. Plus two Missouri natives make their WNBA debuts this weekend. Hear from Sophie and Naphessa…two mid-Missouri girls!