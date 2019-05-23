UPDATE: Track and Field championships moved from Jeff City. Press box roof gone at Adkins Stadium

The Class 3 Track and Field Championships will take place at Mizzou.

The Class 4 Championships at Washington High School

Class 5 at Battle High School in Columbia.

As of 11:30 a.m., MSHSAA does not have a final schedule of events. That will be posted on their website

The high school track and field championships for Classes 3, 4 and 5 in Jefferson City have been suspended following the tornado that hit the city late Wednesday night. Jason West of MSHSAA is advising all schools to stay put and not travel to the state capitol.

At a press conference on Thursday morning, Jefferson City Public Schools Superintendent Larry Linthacum says the roof at Adkins Stadium was ripped off.

The damage to Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City #MSHSAA track and field championships suspended ⁦@Missourinet⁩ pic.twitter.com/q8bt7WXbQo — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) May 23, 2019

“You can literally see through the top,” Linthacum said.

Teams affected can check MSHSAA’s website for updated information. Jason West’s comments below.