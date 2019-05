Saint Louis senior right-hander Connor Lehmann set a school and Atlantic 10 Championship game record with 19 strikeouts, but Rhode Island scored twice in the bottom of the 10th for a walk-off, 2-1 victory over Saint Louis in an elimination game at the A-10 Baseball Championship. Lehmann’s 19 Ks bettered the previous school record of 16, set by Mike Ruhman vs. Westminster in 1996.

The Billikens conclude their season with a 25-30 record. Rhode Island improves to 24-27 with the win.