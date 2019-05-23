NWS wants to hear from Jefferson City residents who witnessed massive tornado

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says the overnight tornado that struck Jefferson City appears to be an EF-3.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Mainhart says their preliminary damage survey indicates it was an EF-3 tornado with an estimated peak wind of 160 miles per hour.

Mainhart tells Missourinet the NWS survey team is still examining damage in Jefferson City. The team has three crew members.

She’s encouraging anyone who witnessed the overnight tornado to call their spotter phone number at (636) 447-1759.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson took an aerial tour of the Capital City this morning, to view the devastation.

The tornado has caused massive damage near Highway 54, including a Best Western, Burger King, Riley Toyota and Riley Chevrolet, the Special Olympics training facility and an apartment complex.

Jefferson City Police have closed the northbound Highway 54 exit onto Christy, as crews work to restore power.

Ameren Missouri and other crews from across Missouri and other states are currently staged at the sprawling Applebee’s parking lot, west of the State Capitol.

