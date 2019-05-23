Northwest Missouri State women’s tennis knocked out in quarterfinals

Story: Northwest Athletics

The Northwest Missouri State University women’s tennis team fell to the University of Indianapolis (24-0 overall) in the national quarterfinals of the 2019 NCAA Division II Tournament, 4-0. Northwest completes its 2018-19 season with a mark of 20-7 overall. It is the eighth 20-win season in program history and the first 20-win campaign for the Bearcats since the 2007-08 season. It is the third time that Northwest has reached the national quarterfinals in program history (1997, 2003, 2019).

No. 2-seeded UIndy grabbed an early 1-0 lead in doubles. UIndy topped Northwest at No. 1 doubles and at No. 3 doubles.

UIndy’s No. 1 doubles team of Nikol Alexeeva and Anya Novikova came into the match ranked No. 6 in the national ITA rankings. Alexeeva and Novikova tallied a 6-1 win over Northwest’s Tania Teruel and Marta Ferrando. Teruel and Ferrando were ranked No. 15 by the ITA.

UIndy’s duo of Maja Pindelska and Anna Valiaeva scored a 6-3 triumph over Northwest’s Julie Rinderknech and Tess Lovig at No. 3 doubles.

The Greyhounds scored singles wins at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5 to clinch the dual victory and advance to the national semifinals.

At No. 1 singles, UIndy’s Volikova posted a 6-0, 6-2 win over Northwest’s Irene Recuenco.

At No. 2 singles, the Greyhounds’s Alexeeva scored a 6-2, 6-0 triumph over Northwest’s Tania Teruel.

At No. 5 singles, UIndy’s Alina Kislitskaya notched a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Northwest’s Rinderknech.

Northwest had captured a set in the other three singles matches but all three were called when Kislitskaya clinched the dual win at No. 5 singles. Ferrando took the first set and led 5-4 in the third at No. 3 singles. Julia Aliseda bounced back to take the second set and led 4-1 in the final set. Sara Grozdanovic took the first set in her match at No. 6 singles.

NOTES: Northwest’s 20 wins ties for the fourth-most in a single-season in program history