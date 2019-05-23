MLB recaps: Royals and Cardinals take turns beating up each other. Teams split doubleheader

>>Royals Top Cardinals In First Game

(St. Louis, MO) — Brad Keller allowed two runs over seven-plus innings as the Royals beat the Cardinals 8-2 in the first game of a doubleheader in St. Louis. Keller picked up his first win since April 12th. Jorge Soler blasted a three-run homer in a six-run third, while Adalberto tripled, singled and drove in two. Michael Wacha yielded seven runs in less than five innings to take the loss. Marcell Ozuna doubled home both St. Louis runs in the eighth inning.

>>Cardinals Gain Split, Beat Royals In Nightcap

(St. Louis, MO) — Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer in a 12-pitch at-bat in the first inning to lead the Cardinals to a 10-3 win over the Royals in the second game of a doubleheader in St. Louis. Kansas City won the first game 8-2. Matt Carpenter, Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong also homered for the Cardinals in the nightcap. Adam Wainwright yielded three runs in five innings to claim the victory. Royals starter Homer Bailey failed to make it through two innings, permitting five runs. Hunter Dozier homered in defeat.

>>Cubs, Almora Slam Phillies

(Chicago, IL) — Albert Almora Jr. hit a tiebreaking grand slam to lead the Cubs to an 8-4 win over the Phillies in Chicago. Anthony Rizzo’s three-run homer in the third erased a 3-0 deficit for Chicago. Almora’s slam in the fifth made it 7-3 Cubs and Javier Baez went deep in the seventh. Tyler Chatwood got the win in relief of Cole Hamels. Chicago has won three-of-four. Cole Irvin took the loss for Philadelphia, which lost its second straight. Andrew McCutchen homered for the Phillies in defeat.

>>Brewers Outslug Reds

(Milwaukee, WI) — Hernan Perez plated the go-ahead run in a five-run sixth inning as the Brewers outslugged the Reds 11-9 in Milwaukee. Yasmani Grandal drilled a two-run homer to tie the game in the sixth for the Crew, who earned a split of the two-game set. Mike Moustakas and Keston Hiura also went deep in the victory. Junior Guerra got the win and Joe Hader posted his 12th save. Tucker Barnhart belted a three-run homer and Derek Dietrich added a solo shot for Cincinnati, which has alternated wins and losses over its last six games. Wandy Peralta suffered the loss.

>>White Sox Grand In Beating Astros

(Houston, TX) — Charlie Tilson pounded a grand slam in a six-run sixth inning as the White Sox beat the Astros 9-4 in Houston. Eloy Jimenez homered twice for Chicago and Jose Abreu contributed a solo shot. Iván Nova allowed 10 hits, but only three runs in seven innings to claim the win as the Sox snapped a three-game skid. Gerrit Cole gave up six runs in five-plus innings to take the loss. Alex Bregman hit his 15th homer in defeat. Jake Marisnick grounded into a triple play in the Astros’ third. Houston is 2-and-2 since a 10-game winning streak.