Hawley to tour tornado-damaged town in southwest Missouri on Friday

Missouri’s junior senator plans to visit tornado-damaged Carl Junction Friday afternoon.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley plans to visit with first responders and community leaders in southwest Missouri’s Carl Junction Friday at 1 p.m.

He’ll tour a subdivision that was struck by an EF-3 tornado, during Wednesday’s storms.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Springfield says their preliminary survey finds that Wednesday night’s tornado in Carl Junction had estimated peak winds of 140 miles per hour. The NWS says the tornado was on the ground for 14 minutes.

While numerous homes were damaged, there were no injuries nor deaths in Carl Junction.

Governor Mike Parson traveled to Carl Junction on Thursday to tour the subdivision, telling Missourinet Joplin affiliate KZRG that he’s impressed with how residents came together to assist one another in their time of need.

The governor says the state will provide all of the necessary resources to help get residents back on their feet.

KZRG reports more than 30 homes sustained significant damage from the tornado.

Classes were cancelled in Carl Junction on Thursday.

Carl Junction’s motto is “Growing with Pride.” The town has about 8,000 residents.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet