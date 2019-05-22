Wiley takes no-hitter into seventh. Missouri State open MVC tourney with a win

Logan Wiley started his day with a second-consecutive All-Missouri Valley Conference selection and punctuated it with 8.0 shutdown innings in the Bears’ 7-1 victory over Valparaiso on the opening day of MVC Championship play.

Wiley (5-5) retired 16 straight Valparaiso hitters to begin his afternoon, holding the Crusaders hitless until the seventh inning and striking out eight batters overall in winning his fifth-straight decision. MSU’s offense clicked as well, scoring a pair of second-inning runs to seize momentum, then methodically extending its margin with two-run rallies in the fifth and seventh frames to pull away for its fourth-consecutive win—all over Valpo.

The victory extended the Bears’ (20-34) streak of recording at least one victory in MVC Championship play to 25 straight appearances dating back to the 1994 Valley Tournament. MSU advances to the double-elimination portion of the bracket with an 11 a.m. contest against top seed DBU Wednesday (May 22).