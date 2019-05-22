Slumping bats quiet again as Mizzou drops SEC Tournament opener

No. 10 seed Mizzou Baseball (34-22-1) lost 2-1 to No. 7 seed Ole Miss in their opening game at the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, AL. The Tigers jumped on top early with a single run in the second inning, but the Rebels responded with a pair in the home half of the fifth inning. The Tigers stranded two runners twice against the Rebels, including a pair in the top of the ninth inning to end the game.

After having a firm grip on an NCAA regional bid prior to last weekend’s series with Florida, the Tigers have now dropped five in a row and wait and hope for an NCAA Tournament bid when the field is announced Monday.