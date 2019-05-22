Relative arrested for extortion attempt of Chiefs safety 

A New Orleans man has been arrested for attempting to extort more than one-million dollars from Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. Geourvon Sears, a distant relative of Mathieu, is accused of texting and telephoning Mathieu and threatening to go to the media with sexual misconduct allegations. He also allegedly threatened to kill family members if the money was not delivered by last Friday. Mathieu is a New Orleans native and was in his hometown hosting a charity event over the weekend. He signed a three-year contract for 42 million dollars with Kansas City during the off-season.

