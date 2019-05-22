National Weather Service warns of possible tornadoes and flash flooding in southern Missouri tonight (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Springfield says severe weather is possible again late Wednesday afternoon and tonight across parts of the Ozarks, including Joplin and Nevada.

NWS Springfield meteorologist Cory Rothstein tells Missourinet all modes of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes.

“Primarily looking at some supercell thunderstorms developing this afternoon and evening, mainly along and northwest of a line from Neosho to Osage Beach,” Rothstein says.

He says Lamar and Stockton are also included in the “moderate” category, which is the fourth-highest of five categories.

“We’re looking at a strong tornado to even possible with these supercells, large hail up to the size of tennis balls and damaging wind gusts to 70 miles per hour,” says Rothstein.

The NWS also warns that significant flash flooding is possible tonight in the Ozarks. They remind you that 12 inches of water can sweep a car off the road.

Meanwhile, NWS survey crews have confirmed that a tornado struck southwest Missouri’s Marshfield on Tuesday. Mr. Rothstein says there were no injuries in the Marshfield tornado.

“That one was an EF-1 tornado that was confirmed,” Rothstein says. “There was damage to a roof on a house and then multiple trees as well.”

The NWS says the Marshfield tornado began two miles west of Mansfield and was on the ground for 23 minutes on Tuesday, from 3:17 to 3:40 p.m. Its peak winds were 110 miles per hour.

The tornado’s path length was almost 22 miles.

The NWS is also confirming this was the tornado that struck the Town and Country Supermarket in Hartville, the town’s only grocery store.

The supermarket’s storefront has collapsed and the back of the store has blown in. The ceiling has also fallen in, and store owners have been working to remove debris.

There was no deaths nor serious injuries reported in any of Tuesday’s tornadoes or storms in southwest Missouri.

Click here to listen to Brian Hauswirth’s full interview with National Weather Service (NWS) Springfield meteorologist Cory Rothstein, which was recorded on May 22, 2019:

