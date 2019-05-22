For the first time in the state’s history, the NFL Draft is coming to Missouri

Nearly 50 million people watched this year’s NFL Draft and some 600,000 people attended the event in Nashville. In 2023, NFL Draft fans will turn their attention to Kansas City as the host of the annual sporting event. Bachelors and bachelorettes take note when you’re planning your pre-wedding parties then in the Kansas City area.

At a press conference, Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt says fans are going to roll out the red carpet for the draft.

“I know our fans are going to go absolutely crazy,” he says. “It’s going to be really, really special.”

Hunt praised the commitment of the Kansas City Sports Commission and city leadership over the past two years.

“They’ve worked extremely hard to put together what we think is an outstanding bid,” Hunt says.

The draft will be around Union Station and the National World War One Museum and Memorial.

