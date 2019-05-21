Pro-choice supporters rally in Missouri cities

Thousands of protesters gathered in Missouri today, including in St. Louis, Springfield, Columbia and Jefferson City to rally against a proposed eight-week abortion ban. Several pro-choice groups voiced their concerns about the Missouri Legislature’s passage of the anti-abortion bill that would make medical emergencies an exception but not rape or incest.

At this afternoon’s event called “National Day of Action for Abortion Rights”, Nikia Paulette with Planned Parenthood said opponents are asking Governor Mike Parson to veto this proposal.

“I believe we that live in a democracy and the democracy is run by the people and if the people say they want safe and legal abortions, then the governor should abide by that.” Paulette said.

Meanwhile, supporters of the ban, including Missouri Right To Life, are applauding the legislation that could result in abortion doctors facing 5 to 15 years in prison for violating the eight week restriction.

Governor Parson says he will sign the measure that would also ban doctors from doing abortions if the baby would have Down syndrome and for sex or race-selective abortions. It would require both parents to be notified if a minor child wants an abortion.

By Missourinet contributor Jill Enders