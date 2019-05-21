Missouri Attorney General’s office joins FBI efforts to fight human trafficking, exploiting children

The FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force has added a powerful law enforcement force – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office. During a press conference Monday in Kansas City, Schmitt says human trafficking is an epidemic.

“Human trafficking remains one of the top priorities of my office, and we will continually work to build partnerships and compile resources to combat this horrific practice. Whether you’re aware of it or not, human trafficking is happening in Missouri,” he says. “It’s my duty, as attorney general, to do everything we can to combat this practice – these horrible schemes to profit from our most vulnerable and the defenseless.”

The FBI’s task force is made up of eight departments, including the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Joplin Police Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas City Missouri Police Department, Overland Park Police Department, Springfield Missouri Police Department, Topeka Police Department and Wichita Police Department.

The Attorney General’s Office also has resources to show citizens how to spot human trafficking and how to report it, as well as hotline numbers. Trafficking reports can be made at Makemofree.com or by calling the FBI.

