Flooding prevents popular Missouri airshow from lifting off

A free event that usually draws thousands each year from across Missouri has been called off. The Salute to Veterans organization says extreme flooding has led to the cancellation of its 31st annual airshow in Jefferson City planned for this weekend.

According to Salute to Veterans website, the Jefferson City Memorial Airport has been evacuated due to flood waters cresting more than two feet above flood stage. Other events surrounding the airshow have also been canceled, including the Old Soldier’s Show, Media Day, and the Saturday Honored Guests Banquet.

Monday’s Memorial Day parade in Jefferson City is still on. The parade organizer will make a final decision by Thursday on the event’s fate.

